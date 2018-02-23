Sailors aboard USS Laboon deploying from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of local sailors are heading out Friday from Naval Station Norfolk.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon is deploying following a quick turnaround from its last mission.

The ship just returned home last July from a six-month deployment as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

While overseas, the destroyer conducted operations in Middle East and in the North Atlantic Ocean.

In its latest mission, the Laboon will conduct maritime security in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation — which includes the Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean, and the Mediterranean Sea.

