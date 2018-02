CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No students were hurt after an SUV and school bus crashed in Chesapeake Friday morning.

Chesapeake police say the SUV hit the bus at Cedar Road and Bartell Drive — near the Chesapeake Municipal Center.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m.

Three children were on the bus, but police say there were no injuries to the driver or the students.

Police say the driver of the SUV was ticketed for failure to yield, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.