Police: Man arrested, saw on TV he was fugitive in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused in a shooting last year that killed a teenager and wounded three other people has turned himself in to authorities after seeing he was a fugitive on local news.

Richmond police say in a statement that 20-year-old Ty’Quan T. Greene turned himself in to the city jail Wednesday night after watching a segment on WWBT-TV. Police say he was arrested in connection to a June 15 shooting that killed 18-year-old Jacquesha Clanton.

Officers had been called out for a fight and were on their way when they also received a report about gunshots fired at the same location.

Greene is charged with six counts of shooting from a motor vehicle in public. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.