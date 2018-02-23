Police find AR-15 rifle, ammo inside truck at high school in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco High School student was arrested after police found an AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside of his truck, officials said.

The Dade City Police Department was called to the school, which is located at 36850 State Road 52 after a staff member noticed shell casings next to a gun case in the bed of the truck.

The student, 18-year-old Dillon Nathanial Xynides was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a third-degree felony.

Police said Xynides is cooperating with investigatrors and school officials said there is no evidence to suggest the school or anyone affiliated with the school is under threat.

“By all accounts, Xynides is said to be a very good young man with no prior disciplinary actions noted by school administration. He did post a video of the firearm on Snapchat last evening, but there were no expressed threats made and the school was never placed in a lock-down,” a representative for the police department said.

Another student at the school was arrested for battery on a school board employee and battery on a law enforcement officer. School officials said the student arrived at the school in an agitated manner and became combative when the officer approached her. No further details are immediately available.