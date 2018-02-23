Police: 12-year-old girl arrested for threats toward Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old girl is facing felony charges after Norfolk police say she made violent threats toward Blair Middle School.

Police were first made aware of the threat, which was made on social media, on Tuesday afternoon.

The post said that someone was going to shoot students and staff at Blair Middle if they came to school next week.

An investigation led police to a 12-year-old seventh-grader. She’s been charged for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property, a felony.

This is the second arrest involving students at Blair Middle School this week. A 13-year-old Blair Middle student is facing felony charges after being arrested on Wednesday for threats made toward Jacox Elementary School.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Public Schools say they take continue to take all threats seriously and continue to encourage parents to speak with their children about the consequences of creating or sharing threats.

Those with additional information about the incident are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

