Norfolk investigates two separate house fires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started two separate fires early Friday morning in Norfolk.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue says crews were called to the first fire on West 28th Street a little before 1:30 p.m. Responding units found smoke coming from the roof line.

The fire was found in the home’s attic, and crews were able to quickly extinguish it. A search of the house found it was unoccupied.

The second happened at an unoccupied home on Briarwood Circle just after 2 a.m. A large fire was found coming from the roof of an unoccupied house.

Dominion Energy Virginia crews were called to the scene after a burnt power line fell to the street.

No one was injured in either fire.