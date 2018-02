Related Coverage Trial set for suspect in Chesapeake police chase, crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with leading police on a chase that ended with a crash on the High Rise Bridge was found not guilty on charges of reckless driving and no driver’s license.

Both charges were dismissed in court on Thursday against Joshua Oglesby, but he is scheduled for a presentence report on June 8 for a possession of marijuana charge in relation to the incident.