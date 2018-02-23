Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic legacy

The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games is expected to be the final Olympics for Lindsey Vonn.

“I’m going to miss the Olympics and that’s one of the reasons why it was so emotional for me,” Vonn said. “I love racing, love being in the starting gate with so much pressure that you feel suffocated. Then you throw yourself down the mountain.”

A look at her Olympic legacy:

Three career Olympic medals

2010 Vancouver Olympics (gold, downhill)

2010 Vancouver Olympics (bronze, super-G)

2018 PyeongChang Olympics (bronze, downhill)

Julia Mancuso is the only U.S. woman with more Olympic Alpine skiing medals.

U.S. Olympic downhill history

Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal in 2010.

Oldest female medalist

Vonn, 33, became the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history when she claimed the downhill bronze medal in PyeongChang.

Inspiration for a generation of skiers

When Vonn was 10, she posed for a photo with her Olympic idol, Picabo Street.

Vonn still has the photo hanging in her bedroom.

“I want to give the girls of the next generation someone to look up to,” Vonn said, “just like I looked up to Picabo Street.”

Vonn thinks about that moment when she interacts with her own fans.

“I understand how much you can impact someone just by meeting them,” Vonn said. “A short period of time can make a lifelong difference.”