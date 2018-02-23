In The Kitchen: Homemade Yeast Rolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like fresh-baked pastries, you may want to check out the delicious treats being baked daily at Whole-ly Rollers Bakery in Norfolk. Murl Parker and Linda Thompson joined us in the kitchen today to show off their homemade yeast rolls and some of their amazing pastries.
Whole-ly Rollers Bakery
Two Locations:
200 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
2500 Church St – Norfolk
Whole-lyRollers.com
Phone: (757) 717-3999
wholelyrollers@gmail.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Whole-ly Rollers Bakery.