KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A vehicle accident knocked out power for several hundred customers Friday morning on Knotts Island, according to Dominion Energy Virginia.

Dominion’s outage map showed more than 700 reported outages across the island. Power was expected to be restored between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The cause of the outage was listed as a “vehicle accident.” Stay with WAVY.com for updates.