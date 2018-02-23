Family wants answers three months after man’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Three months after a 31-year-old man was found dead in Elizabeth City, his family is still waiting for answers.

“It’s just another day without seeing him,” said his mother Carla Walcott.

December 4, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Peartree Road. When they got there Antonio Daniels was lying in the yard. He had been shot in the chest. Three months later, his family has so many questions.

“I want to know what really happened that day,” Walcott added. “I can’t get any straight answers.”

“Why?” Daniels’ aunt Debbie Lindsey asked. “Why did you do it? What was the reason for you doing it?”

Daniels was a father of three.

“He lived for his kids,” Walcott added.

He was over at his cousin’s home when the shooting took place.

“He was more than my nephew,” Lindsey said. “He was more like my own son. It’s hard.”

Police tell us the case is still being investigated. Right now they are calling the death suspicious and say they are waiting for lab results from the medical examiner to determine if it was a murder or if he possibly took his own life.

“Antonio was the life,” Lindsey added. “He was too full of life for them to say he committed suicide. That was not true. That was totally not true.”

Detectives continue to work the case. They’ve interviewed the last person who was at the home with Daniels just before that 911 call was placed.

“This is somebody that is everybody’s family,” Lindsey said. “He was everybody’s family. Blood or non-blood, he was everybody’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to give the Elizabeth City Police Department a call.