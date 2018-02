PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and they’re here to tell us about their 42nd Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser coming up next weekend.

Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 42nd Annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival

Sunday, March 4 – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Benefits Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad

Tickets & Information: VBVRS.org