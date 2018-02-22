Woman dies in auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died in an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday night in Newport News, according to police.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say an adult female was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the vehicle involved in the accident stayed at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Warwick Boulevard between Picketts Line and Dozier has been shut down as a result. Police say they’ll release more information when it’s available.

