Woman arrested after fight results in shooting in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman is facing charges after authorities say a fight between three women resulted in a shooting.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Piney Swamp Road for a report of three females fighting. One of them ended being shot in the arm.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Monique Sashell Boyette, and charged her with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in a felony.

The woman shot was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.