What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Ladies free skate in Primetime, men’s hockey semifinals

We’re entering the final two days of competition in PyeongChang. Medals are on the line in men’s curling, as Canada and Switzerland lock horns for the bronze. Despite falling on a triple-Axel attempt yesterday, Mirai Nagasu looks to wrap up her impressive Olympics with one more eye-catching performance in the women’s free skate, and Shani Davis’ decorated speed-skating career will come to an end after the men’s 1000m.

Tonight in Primetime

Catch the ladies’ free skate in Primetime tonight. Each skater in the top five after the short program recorded a personal best score. As expected, Olympic Athletes from Russia’s Alina Zagitova and Yevegenia Medvedeva are sitting one and two and are only seperated by 1.31 points. Mirai Nagasu is the highest-ranked American entering the free skate, sitting in ninth place. The rest of the team struggled in the short program, and they look to move past their performance and focus on improving in tonight’s event.

Also, take a look back at short track action, as South Korea looked to add to its medal haul in the host nation’s strongest winter sport.

Hockey

The final four for men’s hockey is set, and two surprise teams have shimmied their way into the semifinals: Germany and the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic will face off against the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the first semifinal matchup. The Czechs defeated the United States in a shootout to clinch their spot while OAR routed Norway 6-1 in the quarterfinals. OAR has the most talented roster in the tournament and will finally have a chance to play for a medal. Despite the country’s rich hockey history, no team from Russia has gotten onto the podium since 2002, and the last gold medal was won in 1992 by the Post Soviet Unified team.

Canada and Germany will meet in the other semifinal matchup. Canada defeated Finland 1-0 in the quarterfinals while Germany topped Sweden in overtime. The Germans haven’t had the best luck on the international stage—the team didn’t qualify for the 2014 Games in Sochi—but the tides have quickly turned for Germany. The team got its first win in PyeongChang to close out the preliminary round, defeating Norway earlier this week in a shootout. Goaltender Danny aus den Birken has been phenomenal between the pipes: He made 31 saves against Sweden. He is the backbone of his team, and if the Germans want a chance to play for gold, it’ll all start with him.

Canada’s starting goaltender Ben Scrivens left in the second period against Finland with a head injury. Backup netminder Kevin Poulin stepped in, and he rose to the occasion. He turned away all 15 shots he faced in a crucial win-or-go-home situation. Canada, who has won back-to-back gold medals, will have quite the challenge against a hungry German team.

Men’s Semifinals

Curling

Talk about home-field advantage: South Korea entered the Olympics as the darkest of horses in women’s curling but has truly flourished on its home ice. The hosts came out the gate with an 8-6 upset over Canada before going on to win seven of their next eight games. Their play paid off as they finished the round robin play in first place. However, the semifinal pits them against Japan, who beat Korea in round robin play in a come-from-behind win. Sweden will have a match with Great Britain in the other semifinal. Great Britain was the only team to fulfill pre-tournament expectations by making it to the semifinal round.

Meanwhile, Canada will play for a medal on the men’s side, but for the first time in almost a century, it will not be for gold. The Canadian men had reached every Olympic final since the sport re-entered the Games in 1998, but after a loss to the United States in the semifinal, the best they can do is bronze in PyeongChang. Switzerland will look to deny Canada even that, as the program seeks a medal after missing out on the podium in Sochi.

Men’s Bronze-Medal Match

Women’s Semifinals

Figure Skating

Watch the ladies’ free skate event in Primetime and on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Freestyle Skiing

Unpredictable: That’s the only way to describe the women’s ski cross final. Canada’s Marielle Thompson is the reigning champion and looks to defend her title here in PyeongChang. Despite coming off an ACL injury, Thompson is still on her game, putting up the fastest time in training. Sweden’s 13-time Olympic medalist Sandra Naeslund will give Thompson a run for her money at the title. Other international contenders include France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel and Alizee Baron.

Speed Skating

Shani Davis may be looking at the last race of his Olympic career. The 35-year-old won gold in this event in 2006 but finished in eighth place in Sochi. Since then, Davis has improved and remained completely focused on these Games. Dutch skating star Kjeld Nuis is the reigning world champion. He finished third behind Davis at the 2015 Worlds and will surely put up a fight in the race to the podium. Joey Mantia won this event at the U.S Olympic Trials and will also be a threat in the competition.

Biathlon

France and Norway are the gold-medal favorites. Martin Fourcade headlines the French team, while brothers Johannes Thingnes and Tarjei Boe lead the way for the Norwegians. Germany and Austria are also expected to compete for a podium spot. The U.S. is not expected to be in the medal mix.

