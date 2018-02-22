Virginia Stage Company: “The Hound of the Baskervilles”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Who dunnit?” will remain a mystery for most of this play, but it will be obvious from the start that the actors are masters of quick changes. Bruce Warren and Patrick Haley joined us today to talk about how they, along with one more cast member will play almost two dozen parts in this family friendly comedy.

The Hound of the Baskervilles

On Stage Through March 11

The Wells Theatre

Norfolk

Tickets & Info:

VAStage.org

(757) 622-1234

