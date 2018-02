VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle ran into the side of a Virginia Beach home Thursday afternoon, causing minor damage and injuries.

Dispatchers say the crash happened at a home at the intersection of N. Birdneck and Hope Ave. just before 3:49 p.m.

They said the driver suffered a minor injury, but wasn’t taken to the hospital. Dispatchers said it wasn’t immediately clear if there was someone in the home at the time of the accident.