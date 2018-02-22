Local developer buys Chesapeake Square Mall for $12.9M

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach based development company has bought Chesapeake Square Mall for $12.9 million.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West announced the deal for Kotarides Holdings to buy the mall Thursday afternoon during his State of the City address.

The 717,282 square foot mall — built in 1989 — was listed for sale in August of 2017. This came a few months after it had been announced that three business would be opening locations at the mall.

Charles Einwick, director of finance for Kotarides, said in a statement Thursday:

The Western Branch community is such as special place and we are committed to realizing the full potential of the area. Through our outreach efforts, we will be working with leaders and residents from throughout the Chesapeake community to revive the stature of Chesapeake Square Mall.”

