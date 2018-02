PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chancellor Dr. Thomas Conway joined us today to talk about North Carolina’s Tuition Promise program, and also the exciting degree programs at Elizabeth City State University for those who wish to take flight, direct air traffic and even control unmanned aircraft.

Elizabeth City State University

1704 Weeksville Rd

Elizabeth City

Phone: (252) 335-3400

ECSU.edu

Also on Social Media

