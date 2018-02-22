Motorcyclist dies in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a male motorcyclist died in a fatal crash involving a motor vehicle Thursday night in the area of Granby Street and Beverly Avenue.

They say the accident happened at 8:11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Granby Street. First responders arrived on scene and found the man unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was uninjured. They say charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

