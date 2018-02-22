Police: Man brought gun on Suffolk school property in January

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A young man from Portsmouth has been arrested following an investigation into social media posts of people carrying firearms on Suffolk school property.

Suffolk Police say the incidents happened the evening of Jan. 12, after school hours in the parking lot of Lakeland High School. They clarified that this investigation is not related to recent social media threats against local schools.

Police say Daquan Antonio Wynn, 19, and others believed to be juveniles were in possession of firearms and marijuana, and posted their activity on social media. Wynn and the others were in a vehicle at the time, according to police.

Wynn has been charged with possess firearm on school property and two counts of contributing to delinquency of minor.

Police haven’t released whether they’ve identified the juvenile suspects, but say the investigation remains ongoing.

