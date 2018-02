NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say 87 cars have been stolen in the city since New Year’s Day.

According to police, 63 percent of the cars stolen were either not locked, had the keys in the car or were left running.

Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and take other precautions — such as not leaving extra keys in the car.

Stolen vehicles can be reported by calling 911.