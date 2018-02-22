Onancock man found dead on the back deck of a house

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found dead on the back deck of a house in Quinby Wednesday afternoon.

Accomack County Sheriff Todd E. Godwin says officers responded to the home on Bradford Neck Road around 2 p.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive man.

They found the man lying on the back deck of the house and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. He was later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth W. Simpkins, Jr. of Onancock, according to Godwin.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer found no signs of trauma or gunshot wounds, but they are still working to determine the cause of death.

Godwin says the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted through their website.