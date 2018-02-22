Colley Avenue post office temporarily closed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Milan Post Office in Norfolk is temporarily suspending its retail services.

The Postal Service says it is working with the landlord of the building, located at 3800 Colley Avenue, to get it reopened as soon as possible.

In the meantime, customers will be able to pick up their mail at the main post office in Norfolk, at 600 Church Street. Any PO Box customers have until Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to pick up their mail there. Any mail left inside those boxes will be moved to the Church Street location.

Delivery service will not be impacted.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s Website for a full list of nearby locations.