Man injured in overnight Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in an overnight shooting in Newport News.

Newport News police say officers were called to Rochester Court around 2 a.m., and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say it was reported the man was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle near 36th Street and Madison Avenue when someone opened fire. The driver of the vehicle drove away to Rochester Court where police called.

The man was taken to a local hospital with an injured not considered life-threatening. Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.