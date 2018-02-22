Local fire departments to talk rise in residential fires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders of local fire departments are holding a joint news conference Thursday to talk about the rise is residential fires.
Fire departments will be calling for a “Safety Stand-Down” day to be held on Saturday. Residents are being asked to check their habits and homes to make sure they are taking steps to prevent fires.
Officials say there has been a rise in fires over the last three months — some of which have been fatal.
Most of the fires have been caused by heating equipment, cooking or careless smoking, according to officials.
The joint news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The Fire and Rescue Conference is being held at the convention center through Sunday.
