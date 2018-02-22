Lane closure scheduled for section of Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A section of Granby Street will be closed to traffic for parts of Friday and Saturday.

The southbound lanes of Granby Street will be closed from the Granby Street Bridge to 42nd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to install an overhead sign.

Traffic will be detoured to Llewellyn Avenue to 42nd Street and back to Granby Street.

The northbound lanes will be closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for 30 minutes. Drivers are encouraged to use Church Street and Tidewater Drive as alternate routes.