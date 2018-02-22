Julia Mancuso tries one of South Korea’s most popular sports

The popularity of eSports is at an all-time high and it’s taking South Korea by storm. Julia Mancuso visits with a professional gamer to see what all the hype is about.

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.