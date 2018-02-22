In The Kitchen: Cassata Cake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We started with desert today in the kitchen. Mark Simpson and Brittany Garcia from La Bella Italia – Laskin Road showed us a wide display of just a few of the items they bake daily and they blew our minds with an amazing Cassata Cake.
La Bella Italia Laskin Road
Bakery & Deli open Daily
Dinner Service Nightly
(757) 422-8536
LaBellaItaliaLaskin.com
Virginia Beach Restaurant Week
Runs through Feb. 25th
Restaurants, menus and more!
VBRestaurantWeek.com
(757) 422-4420
