Hubbell and Donohue talk performance, future plans

Jack Doles caught up with USA Ice Dancers, Zachary Donohue and Madison Hubbell, to talk about their performance after placing fourth in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

“We gave it our best. Most of our performance was very strong and we were really pushing ourselves to give the most full-out performance we could and there was a little trip. Yesterday just wasn’t enough to quite grab that medal, but we’re really proud of what we’ve done here and it was exciting nonetheless,” says Hubbell.

The team said they also look to compete again in the next four years.