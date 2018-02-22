FBI: Armored truck robbery suspects may be in Hampton Roads

SALISBURY, Md. (WAVY) – The Baltimore FBI has expanded its search for three men who robbed an armored truck driver in last month.

The crime happened in Salisbury the morning of January 22. The Loomis armored truck driver was robbed while filling an ATM with cash. The suspects bound the victim’s hands, stole his company-issued handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Exactly one month after the robbery, the FBI issued a media release stating that investigators believe the suspects may still be on the Maryland Eastern Shore, but could also be in the Washington DC, Baltimore, Delaware or Virginia Beach areas.

They also released images of one of the suspects and audio of them committing the robbery, in hopes someone might recognize their voices.

If anyone has any information about the subjects, you are asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080, Salisbury Police Department (410) 548-3165 or Crime Solvers (410)548-1776. You can also submit an anonymous tip online. The FBI says there is currently an up to $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the subjects.