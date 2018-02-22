Deputies: Several checks stolen from two vehicles in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County are looking for a woman wanted in connection to recent vehcile larcenies.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday two people had their vehicles broken into in early February. Several checks were among items stolen between the two vehicles.

The checks were passed at various banks across the region, including banks in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

The sheriff’s office released security photos of a woman who passed the checks.

If recognize her or have information regarding the larcenies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

