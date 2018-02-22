Bon Secours says it intends to merge with Ohio-based health system

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WAVY) — Bon Secours Health System announced Wednesday it intends to merge with Ohio-based Mercy Health.

According to Bon Secours, the merging of the two companies would create one of the largest health systems in the country.

Bon Secours has three hospitals in Hampton Roads: Depaul in Norfolk, Maryview in Portsmouth and Mary Immaculate in Newport News.

A Bon Secours spokesperson could not tell us how the merger might affect local employees or operations.

There’s no set date for the merger to go through, but executives said they expect it’ll be complete by the end of the year.