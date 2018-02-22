Andre Myhrer wins slalom gold, Marcel Hirscher loses control

Gold: Andre Myhrer (Sweden)

Silver: Ramon Zenhaeusern (Switzerland)

Bronze: Michael Matt (Austria)

Andre Myhrer of Sweden has won the Olympic men’s slalom, taking advantage of big favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen failing to finish the race.

Myhrer watched as first-run leader Kristoffersen skied out early in the second run Thursday.

The 35-year-old Myhrer finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern, who took an unexpected silver medal.

Bronze medalist Michael Matt of Austria was 0.67 behind Myhrer’s two-run time of 1 minute, 38.99 seconds. Matt’s brother Mario won gold four years ago.

Myhrer added gold to his bronze medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic slalom.

He is the second 35-year-old man to take Alpine gold here after Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway won the downhill.

Hirscher went out midway through the first run seeking a third gold medal at these Olympics.

The next—and final—Alpine skiing race is the team event, which is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. ET. The event is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

