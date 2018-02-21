Winter Olympics Web Exclusive: Julia Mancuso learns how to make rice wine

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NBC Sports) — Julia Mancuso visits a rice wine expert in South Korea to experience what goes into the process of making it. She also has the opportunity to taste the finished product.

Julia Mancuso is the most decorated Olympic women’s American alpine skier. She has four Olympic medals, including a gold in the giant slalom at the 2006 games in Turin, Italy. Now, she is a fitness guru, philanthropist, brand ambassador and more. She will continue to take us behind-the-scenes at the 2018 Winter Olympics with exclusives you’ll only see on our website.