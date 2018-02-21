What’s Happening: Trashion Show, Antique Show and Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival

Trashion Show: Saturday, February 21

The 5th Annual Trashion Show turns garbage into glam. It’s presented by Lynnhaven River Now and Lynnhaven Mall. Student designers only use re-purposed materials to show the importance and value of taking care of the environment by reusing items whenever possible.

When: Middle School Show 1 p.m. and High School Show 5 p.m.

Where: Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

Cost: Free Admission

Antique Show and Sale: Saturday and Sunday, February 24 – 25

This year the Suffolk Art League celebrates their 35th Annual Antique Show and Sale.

There’s over 40 dealers selling items including silver, jewelry and porcelain. If you need a clock repair or crystal repair, there will be folks on site to assist you.

When: Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: King’s Fork Middle School in Suffolk

Cost: $6 Admission

Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival: Thursday – Sunday, February 22 – 25

The 29th Annual Quilt Festival features hundreds of quilts from Traditional to Modern, even wearable art like vest and jackets. There’s also individual workshops and lectures for attendees.

When:

Thursday, February 22 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, February 23- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 24- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 25- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center (Hampton)

Cost: $15 Thursday-Saturday, $13 on Sunday, Free for Kids 16 and Under