What’s Happening: Trashion Show, Antique Show and Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival

Trashion Show: Saturday, February 21
The 5th Annual Trashion Show turns garbage into glam. It’s presented by Lynnhaven River Now and Lynnhaven Mall. Student designers only use re-purposed materials to show the importance and value of taking care of the environment by reusing items whenever possible.
When: Middle School Show 1 p.m. and High School Show 5 p.m.
Where: Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach
Cost: Free Admission
Antique Show and Sale: Saturday and Sunday, February 24 – 25
This year the Suffolk Art League celebrates their 35th Annual Antique Show and Sale.
There’s over 40 dealers selling items including silver, jewelry and porcelain. If you need a clock repair or crystal repair, there will be folks on site to assist you.
When: Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.
Where: King’s Fork Middle School in Suffolk
Cost: $6 Admission
Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival: Thursday – Sunday, February 22 – 25
The 29th Annual Quilt Festival features hundreds of quilts from Traditional to Modern, even wearable art like vest and jackets. There’s also individual workshops and lectures for attendees.
When:
Thursday, February 22 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, February 23- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 24- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 25- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center (Hampton)
Cost: $15 Thursday-Saturday, $13 on Sunday, Free for Kids 16 and Under