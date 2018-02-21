Navy commissioning newest Virginia-class attack sub in March

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy will commission its newest Virginia-class attack submarine in a ceremony next month.

The future USS Colorado was building in a partnership between Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding. It will be the 15th sub in the this class to join the fleet.

Navy officials say the sub was designed with a reactor plant that does not require refueling. The commissioning ceremony is set for March 17 at Naval Submarine Base New London.