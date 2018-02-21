Va. Beach man indicted on child pornography charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple criminal charges for possession of child pornography.

Benjamin Lyles, 35, formerly of the 1000 block of Tivoli Crescent, faces charges of possession of (subsequent offense), possess child porn (first offense), reproduce, transmit, sell, etc. child porn, reproduce, transmit, Sell, etc., child porn, subsequent offense, and six counts of child pornography – possession of (subsequent offense).

His case is set to go to trial on May 9, 2018 in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.