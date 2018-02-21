Another Virginia Beach middle schooler arrested for threats; police investigate another

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that an arrest was made in the Larkspur Middle case. So far, police haven’t made an arrest and the incident remains under investigation. Police are also looking into threats at Brandon Middle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested another Virginia Beach middle schooler in connection to recent threats made against city schools, according to Virginia Beach Public Schools officials.

A student at Virginia Beach Middle School was arrested on Wednesday. Larkspur Middle’s principal says police are investigating another social media post involving that school.

The principal of Virginia Beach Middle, Dr. Sandra Brown, sent this Alert Now message to her school community Wednesday evening:

“Good evening, families. This is Dr. Brown, principal of Virginia Beach Middle School, and I am calling you with an important message about our school’s safety. Tonight, police tell us they have arrested a student for making threats against the school. As their investigation continues, the school will offer any support that is needed. Our school administration was made aware of this threat after a student came forward and shared what the student had overheard. I want to thank that child for making the right decision to speak up. Let me use this as an example to underscore again how important it is for students who hear or see something suspicious to immediately report it to police or a staff member here at school. Thank you for your partnership in keeping our school safe and for your continued support of Virginia Beach Middle School.”

Larkspur Middle’s principal, Dr. Melanie Hamblin, sent out this message:

Good evening parents – This is Dr. Hamblin, principal of Larkspur Middle School. I’m calling to let you know that police are currently investigating a social media post that referenced violence against our school. As we have seen in the past, police are quick to identify and charge suspects in cases like this. In addition, students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school. Please take a moment this evening to remind your children to report any safety concerns they may hear about to you, teachers, administrators or other adults. Police and staff will remain vigilant throughout the day tomorrow to ensure your child’s safety at school. Thank you for your continued support of Larkspur Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in class tomorrow.

This is the third Virginia Beach middle schooler arrested this week for threats made on social media. Police took a middle school student into custody for threats against Kempsville Middle on Wednesday as well. On Monday, police arrested another student at Virginia Beach Middle School. Police are investigating a threat against Brandon Middle School.

Virginia Beach Police released this statement Wednesday night:

We have become aware of multiple threats via social media towards multiple schools in our jurisdiction. It is our understanding that multiple schools across the country are experiencing the same.

Each Threat we receive is being thoroughly and aggressively investigated. When charges are appropriate they are being sought. The Virginia Beach Police Department is working closely with Safe Schools and the Office of the

Commonwealth Attorney to ensure the safety of our community, especially our youth.

We continue to encourage you and your children that if you “see something, say something”, reemphasizing that the most appropriate way to report such an incident is by calling the police, not reposting it through social media.

Regarding the current investigations, they are ongoing at this time, we will release further details once they become available. We would like to reiterate that your children’s safety is our priority, and we are taking action.

Seven middle schoolers in total have now been arrested in the past week in Hampton Roads for threatening posts. In addition to the three Virginia Beach students, four more — two at Norview Middle, one at Blair Middle and another at Lake Taylor Middle — have been arrested in Norfolk.

Students have also been arrested at Smithfield and Southampton high schools in connection to threats.

This story will be updated.