Suffolk man sentenced for armed robberies targeting Chinese restaurants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Raheem Lacey was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison following three armed robberies targeting Chinese food restaurant employees in Hampton Roads.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old Suffolk man served as the get-away driver during three armed robberies that happened in January and August of 2017.

Officials noticed each of the robberies followed a similar pattern.

Lacey and his co-conspirators waited outside of the restaurants until it was dark and followed the victims to their home. Lacey’s co-conspirators then ambushed the victims while waving handguns, demanding money and stealing the victim’s belongings.

From July 28 to August 14, 2017, Lacey and his co-conspirators robbed a total of six victims and stole at least $4,500 in cash and valuables.