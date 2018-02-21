Short track preview: Women’s 1000m

How to watch

Women’s 1,000m quarterfinals: 5:14 a.m. ET

Women’s 1,000m semifinals: 5:51 a.m. ET

Women’s 1,000-metre final: 6:26 a.m. ET

The contenders

Arianna Fontana, Italy: Fontana has reached the Final A of every of all three events she has competed in in PyeongChang, winning a gold medal in the 500m and silver in the 3000m relay. With those two medals Fontana became the most successful female short track skater in Olympic history.

Shim Suk-Hee, South Korea: Shim has had a disappointing Games so far, the 1000m offers her a chance to change that. Shim has not landed on the podium in PyeongChang after entering the Games as a favorite in 1500m. Shim won a bronze medal in the 1000m in Sochi as well as a gold in the 3000m and silver in the 1500m.

Choi Min-Jeong, South Korea: Choi is fresh off a gold medal in the 1500m. Before the Games, Choi won back-to-back world titles in this event in 2015 and 2016, in addition to placing second in the fall World Cup rankings.

Kim Boutin, Canada: Boutin has quietly won the bronze medal in both short track events completed in PyeongChang. Boutin had a breakthrough this fall, standing on the podium in three of four 1000m World Cup races.



Marianne St-Gelais, Canada: St-Gelais has twice been eliminated due to penalties in PyeongChang. The Canadian should be a top threat after placing second in this distance at last year’s world championships.

2014 Sochi Medalists

Gold: Park Seung-Hi (KOR)

Silver: Fan Kexin (CHN)

Bronze: Shim Suk Hee (KOR)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Elise Christie (GBR)

Silver: Marianne St-Gelais (CAN)

Bronze: Suzanne Schulting (NED)