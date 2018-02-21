Short-term resolution reached in Norfolk dog park debate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The dog park debate in Ghent has reached a resolution, at least for now.

10 On Your Side reported earlier this month about residents asking the city to extend the hours at the Stockley Gardens Dog Park past sunrise to sunset — because of early sunsets in the winter.

Last night, city officials met with the Ghent Dog Park Association to discuss park hours.

Effective Wednesday, the park will be open from 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The city will also stop locking the gate; it is considered trespassing if people enter the park after-hours.

These new policies are in place through April 15, when stakeholders will meet again to make sure everyone is satisfied.