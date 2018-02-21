Real Estate by the Numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now is the perfect time to list, or find a home with the help of Chantel Ray Real Estate. John McLaren and Jimmy Ray Dunn talked about their company’s philosophy, and also the numbers that may convince prospective buyers and sellers to work with this fast growing and community minded company.
Chantel Ray Real Estate
Live Agent – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. – 7 days a week
1833 Republic Rd – Virginia Beach
Phone: (757) 717-1003
ChantelRay.com
Facebook: @ChantelRayRealEstate
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Chantel Ray Real Estate.