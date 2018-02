NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Newport News.

Police say the call for the shooting in the 900 block of Taylor Ave. came in at 4:17 p.m.

Officers found a 20-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any further information about the investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.