NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say was treated for injuries Tuesday morning following a home invasion robbery.

Officers were called to a home on E. Ocean View Avenue around 7:40 a.m. for a robbery.

Police say a woman told officers three men entered her home and demanded personal property. The men fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the woman was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.