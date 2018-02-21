Man charged for driving impaired after crashing in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is facing several charges after police say he hit two vehicles before crashing off a road in Nags Head.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning on South Croatan Highway, according to Nags Head police.

An officer saw 30-year-old Michael Christian Fessler drive by southbound in a white sedan at a high rate of speed. Police say Fessler was seen drifting into oncoming traffic and hitting a northbound vehicle.

Fessler then crossed back over the highway and hit another vehicle before running off the road and crashing into a bulkhead.

Police say the people in the vehicles Fessler hit were not injured. Fessler was taken to The Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

Police have charged Fessler with driving while impaired, transporting an open container of spirituous liquor, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.