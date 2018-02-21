Local Tuskegee Airman talks about battles at home during WWII

WILLIAMBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Harry Quinton now lives in Williamsburg, but is a walking legend as one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen.

During World War II, he traveled all across the country fixing the planes black pilots flew.

While the rest of the world was fighting evil abroad, the airmen also had their own fight at home.

“We knew they expected us to fail and we knew we weren’t going to fail,” Quinton said. “We were determined to show the Air Force and everybody else that we could do anything else they could do. That was the attitude.”

