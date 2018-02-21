Lindsey Vonn vs. Mikaela Shiffrin for the first time in PyeongChang

How to watch

Run 1 (downhill): Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Run 2 (slalom): Thursday, Feb. 22, 1:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal favorites

Lindsey Vonn has an Olympic downhill gold medal. Mikaela Shiffrin has an Olympic slalom gold medal.

They will meet for the first time in Pyeongchang in the combined event, which consists of one downhill run followed by one slalom run.

Both are looking for their second Olympic medal in PyeongChang. Shiffrin claimed the giant slalom gold medal, while Vonn earned the downhill bronze medal.

Switzerland sends a strong team to PyeongChang, led by Michelle Gisin, the younger sister of 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist Dominique Gisin, and reigning world champion Wendy Holdener.

U.S. athletes to watch

In addition to Shiffrin and Vonn, Alice Merryweather will start for the U.S. Merryweather, who is making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang, finished 42nd in slalom.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)

Silver: Nicole Hosp (Austria)

Bronze: Julia Mancuso (USA)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Silver: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

Bronze: Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria)