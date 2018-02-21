Lindsey Vonn: I’m old but still hip

Tonight could be the final Olympic race for Lindsey Vonn, who is set to compete against Mikaela Shiffrin for the first time in PyeongChang in the combined event at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Vonn, 33, became the oldest female Alpine skiing medalist in Olympic history when she won downhill bronze medal on Wednesday (Tuesday evening ET) in PyeongChang.

After the race, Vonn used the hashtag “old but still hip” on social media:

Vonn also wrote on social media that she “won a bronze medal that felt like gold.”

Vonn has been praised for how she handled her third-place finish. NBC Olympics columnist Alan Abrahamson wrote, “The United States has a fixation at the Olympics on winning gold. Lindsey Vonn showed Wednesday how to win bronze.”

Vonn has dedicated these Games to her grandfather, Don Kildow, who died in November.

Don served in the Korean War from 1952-53.

“I wanted to win so much because of him, but I still think I made him proud,” Vonn said in an emotional post-race interview on NBC after the downhill. “Our family never gives up, and I never gave up. I kept working hard, and I am really proud of this medal, and I know he is too.”