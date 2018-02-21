Law enforcement seeing if two shootings are connected

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Surry County deputies and Waverly police officers are working to figure out if two early morning shootings are connected.

The first happened at this home on Rolfe Highway near Wakefield. Surry deputies got the call around 1 a.m. Deputies say the victim told 911 he was shot lying in his bed. Rescue crews arrived and round the 54-year-old man lying on the floor, shot several times.

The victim was rushed to Southside Regional Hospital in Petersburg. He remains in critical condition.

There are bullet holes in the windows and the front door is shattered. The car out front was also riddled with bullet holes.

A couple hours later, neighbors they started hearing several shots from in front of a home on Main Street in Waverly. Neighbors say there were about a dozen of them, one after another.

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles tells 10 On Your Side that one person was shot and was rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Waverly police officers are handling this investigation. 10 On Your Side tried to call them several times today but they haven’t returned the calls.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 757-294-5274 or the Waverly Police Department.